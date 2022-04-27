Guwahati: GCC Students Demand Arrest Of Hostel Warden For Assault

A large number of students from Guwahati Commerce College (GCC) staged a protest in front of Chandmari police station on Wednesday evening demanding the arrest of their hostel superintendent.

According to sources, the hostel superintendent, identified as one Dr. Jugal Kishor Barman, allegedly assaulted a student in the hostel, after which, over 50 students reached the police station and demanded prompt action against him.

The student, one Dibakar Duwarah, sustained injuries during the assault, the protesting students said.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged against Barman by the protesting students at Chandmari police station.

The reason for the assault is not yet ascertained. More details awaited.

