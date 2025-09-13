Stampede at Assam’s ‘Pata Baba’ Home Leaves Several Injured; Leaf Distribution Suspended

A sudden surge of devotees at the home of the self-styled 'Pata Baba' in Sribhumi led to a stampede on Saturday, leaving several people, including children, injured. The incident occurred in Garerbond village under the Ramkrishna Nagar assembly constituency, where thousands had gathered to receive the miraculous 'Pata' (herbal leaves) distributed by 'Pata Baba'.

Social media rumours about deaths circulated widely, the local police, along with the Ramkrishna Nagar circle officer, quickly intervened, provided assistance and controlled the situation.

But the Circle Officer stated, “We did not find any death cases. We also coordinated with the hospital and, after discussions with the Deputy Commissioner, have decided to suspend the leaf distribution for a few days.”

Speaking to the media, Pata Baba said, “I will continue this distribution as long as I live. Helping people is my duty. But even for giving out these leaves, I must first receive them. So as long as I keep getting the leaves, I will keep doing this work.”

The incident highlights the growing popularity of 'Pata Baba', also known locally as Satyababu Shinha, who recently appeared in Sribhumi and has been credited with miraculous cures using forest leaves. Local residents claim that consuming a special leaf prescribed by him cures various ailments, drawing crowds from far and wide.

Meanwhile, the Ramkrishna Nagar circle officer has ordered the temporary suspension of leaf distribution for three days to ensure safety.

During this period, a proper arrangement will be made for orderly distribution. Satyababu Sinha, alias 'Pata Baba' has stated that he will continue distributing the leaves free of cost for as long as he can, while urging devotees to avoid overcrowding.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Schools Run Without Principals For Years, Will HC Order Break The Laxity?