State Cabinet Approves Public Holiday on Ali Aye Ligang Day in 10 Dists of Assam

The state cabinet on Thursday approved a public holiday on Ali Aye Ligang day in 10 districts of Assam, namely, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.
The cabinet has decided for settlement of land in favour of 3,576 indigenous, landless families in nine districts namely Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Darrang, Tinsukia and Dhemaji under Mission Basundhara 2.0.
The cabinet has also decided to approve for creation of Khasi-Jaintia Development Council.
The state government to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India for inclusion of ‘Biate’ as a separate entry and exclusion of ‘Biate, Biete’ from the list under “7. Any Kuki Tribes including (as specified in the entry 7 of “Part II- Assam-I in the autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills”) in the schedule to the Constitution (ST) Order, 1950, as amended.
The state cabinet has decided to promote electric vehicles (EVs), thus, two percentage point reduction on existing tax rate on Motor Vehicle Tax (non-transport) to be provided to citizens buying EVs up to March 31, 2025 from the date of notification.
Other cabinet decisions are shared in the below pictures