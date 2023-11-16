State Cabinet Approves Public Holiday on Ali Aye Ligang Day in 10 Dists of Assam

The state government to submit a proposal to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India for inclusion of ‘Biate’ as a separate entry and exclusion of ‘Biate, Biete’ from the list under “7. Any Kuki Tribes including (as specified in the entry 7 of “Part II- Assam-I in the autonomous districts of Karbi Anglong and North Cachar Hills”) in the schedule to the Constitution (ST) Order, 1950, as amended.