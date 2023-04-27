State-Level Mock Drill Exercise on Flood Disaster Scenario held in Assam

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a State Level Mock Drill Exercise (ME) focused on flood disaster scenario in Assam on Thursday.
The exercise was conducted across eight districts of Assam, covering Hajo (Kamrup), Sonapur (Kamrup Metro), Nalbari (Nalbari), North Lakhimpur (Lakhimpur), Dhubri (Dhubri), Nagoan (Nagaon), Silchar (Cachar) and Mangaldoi (Darrang) revenue circles, involving approximately 1000 stakeholders from various line departments and responding agencies.
The exercise aimed to assess the readiness of responders in flood-vulnerable areas in each district. In Kamrup Metro, a physical mock drill exercise was held in Maloibari keot para riverside, Sonapur.
The exercise was overseen by Brig B S Thakar, NDMA, New Delhi. The SEOC, ASDMA, and the DDMAs & DEOCs of the eight selected districts were all activated during this exercise. Responding agencies and district administrations demonstrated the entire response mechanism during a flood emergency. Prior to the physical Mock Exercise, a Table Top Exercise (Online) was also organised on April 25th, 2023 with the eight participating districts through video conferencing with active participation of key departments, stakeholders and disaster managers where their roles and responsibilities on various stimulated flood emergency situations were briefed. Meanwhile, ASDMA, DDMA Cachar, DDMA
Kamrup Metro and 1st Battalion NDRF, PWD (Roads), Agriculture Dept., UNICEF, Indian Army & Indian Airforce, presented their respective disaster management plan with special reference to flood disaster during table top.
Brig B S Thakar complimented ASDMA for organizing the Exercise in a methodical manner starting from the Orientation program which was held on April 11th, 2023 followed by the Table Top and Physical Mock Exercise. The State is fully geared up to combat and response effectively to critical flood disaster situations. The observations made during the exercise have been shared with ASDMA and it was dully addressed by the State.
Gaurav Upadhyay, Deputy CEO, ASDMA, spoke about the importance of these mock exercises, stating that they provide an opportunity to evaluate the response mechanism, identify areas for improvement, and ensure that the response is continuously evolving to meet changing needs. Regular mock drills/exercises increase the efficiency of responders, as individuals and communities become familiar with their roles and responsibilities.
The exercise's objective was to identify gaps in the response mechanism for further enhancement and to provide role clarity among responders through a real-time simulation. The exercise reviewed the DM plan and associated SOPs of the state and its districts, along with the individual DM plans of each department. It also generated awareness among the general public and sensitized them by offering a simulation to a disaster scenario.