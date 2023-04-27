State-Level Mock Drill Exercise on Flood Disaster Scenario held in Assam

The exercise was overseen by Brig B S Thakar, NDMA, New Delhi. The SEOC, ASDMA, and the DDMAs & DEOCs of the eight selected districts were all activated during this exercise. Responding agencies and district administrations demonstrated the entire response mechanism during a flood emergency. Prior to the physical Mock Exercise, a Table Top Exercise (Online) was also organised on April 25th, 2023 with the eight participating districts through video conferencing with active participation of key departments, stakeholders and disaster managers where their roles and responsibilities on various stimulated flood emergency situations were briefed. Meanwhile, ASDMA, DDMA Cachar, DDMA