State to Get New Pet Care Hospitals, Reveals Assam CM

The Assam government has announced plans to establish multiple veterinary hospitals across the state, including three state-of-the-art pet care hospitals slated to be operational by the end of 2025.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, sharing the development via social media platform X on Friday, said, "Specialised care for our furry friends. Govt of Assam has taken up a comprehensive plan to develop 3 Pet Care Hospitals which will be operational by the end of 2025."

The specialised pet hospitals will come up in Guwahati, Bokakhat, and Dibrugarh, forming a cornerstone of the state’s broader initiative to upgrade veterinary services for both pets and livestock.

In parallel, the government is also setting up multi-care veterinary hospitals in five other districts — Kamrup, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, and Sivasagar — aimed at delivering modern veterinary services to a wider range of animals. These centres are expected to significantly bolster access to advanced animal treatment in both urban and rural areas.

According to official sources, all upcoming facilities will be equipped with modern diagnostic tools, surgical infrastructure, and specialist personnel trained in veterinary medicine, ensuring comprehensive treatment for animals across species.