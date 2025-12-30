Step Back In Time At Kaziranga’s Captivating Vintage Car Museum

By Gyandeep Hazarika

Kaziranga, already famous for its wildlife safaris and orchid gardens, has added a new feather to its cap, the captivating Vintage Car Museum, which has been winning hearts since its inauguration in 2023. Tourists visiting the park can now enjoy a unique experience, stepping into a world of history and elegance that traces the evolution of automobiles from the past to the present.

The museum is the brainchild of Guwahati-based engineer Piklu Deka, whose dedication over the past two years brought this ambitious vision to life. “I don’t consider myself fully successful yet, because the journey never ends. But I wanted to create something that shows how far we’ve come from ancient times to today’s comfortable world. This museum preserves history and allows people, especially the younger generation, to experience it firsthand,” said Deka.

Located in Geleki, Kaziranga, the museum showcases over 60 meticulously restored cars, along with 78 bikes, 20+ bicycles, and countless vintage items, including a rotary phone, cameras, and an antique wall clock, many of which are fast disappearing from modern society. Several vehicles were brought in poor condition, but through careful restoration, they now stand as a testament to both history and craftsmanship.

Deka added that the museum is not just a display of vehicles. “In the future, we will also have a research centre here and bring school students for educational visits. I want everyone to come, see, and feel this history. There is still much development to do, but every visitor adds meaning to this journey.”

This is a place everyone must visit at least once, whether you are a tourist, a family, a student, or simply someone who loves history and the beauty of automobiles. Come, explore, and be amazed by the elegance, nostalgia, and stories held within every car, bike, and artefact. Bring your friends and family, spend a day walking through history, and experience the magic that has captured the hearts of visitors from across the country.

This museum is more than just vehicles; it’s a celebration of ingenuity, nostalgia, and human achievement. Every visitor who steps inside leaves with a sense of wonder, appreciation, and a connection to history. Whether you are a lifelong car enthusiast or simply someone who loves learning about the past, Kaziranga’s Vintage Car Museum promises an unforgettable experience.