STF Assam Busts Fake Gold Racket in Guwahati, 2 Arrested

In a major operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police apprehended two persons and recovered a substantial quantity of fake gold from their possession on Friday.
As per sources, the STF conducted a raid at House No. 21 of Milanpur Path in Guwahati's Kerakuchi, under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station this afternoon.
During the raid, the two individuals were apprehended with six pieces of fake gold weighing 5.709 kg, along with four hacksaw blades, allegedly used to cut the counterfeit gold. Additionally, three mobile phones were also recovered from the suspects.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Sohidul Islam (23) and Ainul Hoque Choudhury (30) both residents of Lakhimpur district. Both the individuals were residing at the house in Kerakuchi at the time of the raid, sources said.
The apprehended individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway.