STF Assam Foils Drug Smuggling Bid & Illegal Teer Gambling in Separate Ops

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam acting on a tip-off about possible drug smuggling through Assam to Agartala, Tripura launched an operation to intercept the vehicle in question.
The vehicle, with registration number RJ11GB0508, was chased and intercepted at Lumshnong, East Jayantia Hill District, Meghalaya with the assistance from local police on Friday morning.
During search, the STF recovered 375 boxes containing phensedyl bottles hidden beneath poultry feed. Each box contained 100 bottles, resulting in a total of 37,500 bottles being seized.
The driver of the vehicle was apprehended and necessary legal formalities being taken.
Meanwhile, in another instance, STF, Assam launched a drive against illegal teer at Fatashil GMC, New Colony M.B. Road under Fatashil Ambari PS area on Friday at around 3.30 PM and apprehended the following Habitual teer gamblers.
From their possession recovered 45 numbers of Teer Gambling Book, Cash Rs. 6340, 4 numbers of papers indicated Teer Shooting time (Dist: Ri-Bhoi, Regd No.2), 8 nos of Pen, One hard Board, One seal etc.
Name & address of the apprehended persons:
1. Bijoy Raj ( Age: 22 yrs)
S/O: Ram Lachan Raj of
R/O: Bishnupur, PS: Fatashil, Ghty, Kamrup (M)
2. Harindra Sah( Age: 19 yrs)
S/O: Dinanath Sah of Rathkhola Gully, PS: Fatashil Ambari,Ghty, Kamrup (M)
3.Nazrul Hoque( Age: 40 yrs) S/O: Lt. Anowar Hussain of Birubari PS: Paltan Bazar
4. Dukha mahato(Age: 47 yrs)
S/o Lt Ram swarup Mahato of Biren Boro Path, H/No.2, PS: Fatashil Ambari, Dist: Kamrup(M)
The apprehended personnel along with the seized items have been handed over to local Police for taking legal actions.