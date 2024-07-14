STF Assam Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore in Golaghat; Two Arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a meticulously planned raid following credible intelligence regarding the stockpiling of contraband drugs at a residence in Assam’s Golaghat district.
The STF team acting swiftly targeted the house of Kuddush Ali in Rajaphukuri, Uriamghat. During the operation, authorities apprehended Md Shohidul Islam and Oliullah Hussain, sons of Kuddush Ali, and seized a soap box containing 13 grams of suspected heroin.
The arrested individuals upon interrogation disclosed vital information leading to another breakthrough. They guided the STF to the nearby residence of their sister, Jahida Khatoon, where an additional 140 soap boxes of heroin, weighing 1.732 kilograms, were concealed. The total street value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore.
This successful raid highlights the STF's effective enforcement actions against drug trafficking in the region. The operation not only dismantled a significant drug supply chain but also underscores the ongoing efforts to curb narcotics-related crimes in Assam.
Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in this illicit trade.