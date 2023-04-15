STF Operation to Nab Rhino Poachers Continue in Nagaon

Acting on tip-off, the special task force (STF) of the Assam police has launched an operation against a group of four rhino horn poachers in the Batadrava locality in Nagaon and apprehended one on Friday night.

The apprehended poacher was identified as Saidul Islam, a resident of Lahorighat in Nagaon district.

The STF also seized one rhino horn weighing 750 gram from his possession.

The STF team then headed to the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park with Saidul to locate the rhino carcass, but taking advantage of the darkness, the defendant managed to escape.

It was learnt that the group of poachers had bought the rhino horn to sell it in the Shantipur market of Batadrava.

As per reports, the other three poachers have also managed to escape from the spot.

Earlier, the Nagaon Police opened fire targeting one of the poachers from the group while he was trying to escape from the spot.

The poacher was identified as Hatem Ali.

Meanwhile, a search operation has been conducted by the STF team to apprehend all the four poachers.