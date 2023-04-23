Assam: All Schools to Remain Close on April 24 in Storm-Hit Tinsukia

Meanwhile, Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul speaking to media persons assured that power restoration works have started, however, it will be restored slowly in parts of the district as immediate restoration might cause more damage as the district might face another storm.

He said that the officials are trying to restore power at least in the town areas.

On the death of two persons in the storm, the DC informed that Rs. 4 lakh ex-gratia has been sent to the kin of deceased immediately after the information was received and the families can encash the cheque on Monday.

He furthers urged the tin shade seller not to increase prices of the tin shade as the demand may increase following the storm and sell them at the normal rate as it was selling before.

Paul said, “We will be issue a notification regarding the issue of increase in prices of tin shades when the demand for it will rise that we will not encourage such kinds of activities. If someone attempts to double/triple the price, the public are requested to inform about it to the district administration so we can take action against such seller.”

Paul also requested the tin shade suppliers to increase the number of supplies as there will be a huge demand of tin in the district.

It may be noted that the Tinsukia district administration had launched two helpline numbers, they are as follows - 9394585622, and 9365118503.