One Dead, Hundreds Homeless as Storm Lashes Assam

A powerful storm accompanied by strong winds swept across several parts of Assam on Saturday night, leaving behind widespread destruction. One woman was killed, a child seriously injured, and large-scale damage to homes, roads, and power infrastructure was reported from multiple districts.

Advertisment

In Dipila, West Darrang, villages such as Duni, Andherighat, Bamunjhar, Hengalpara, and Padmajhar were among the worst affected. Several families were rendered homeless as houses collapsed under the impact of uprooted trees. The Salmara–Andherighat road was completely blocked, while electricity supply in the region has been severely disrupted.

A fatal incident occurred at Rongajan in Gohpur, where a giant tree crashed onto a house during the storm. Sonita Daimary (40) was killed instantly, while her five-year-old child sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment. The tragedy has cast a shadow of grief over the entire locality.

In Jamugurihat, the storm caused extensive losses. Trees were uprooted and fell onto roads, houses, and cattle sheds, while power lines were snapped, leaving several areas without electricity.

Sipajhar in Darrang district witnessed chaotic scenes as massive trees toppled onto the National Highway, trapping hundreds of vehicles for hours. Many homes were destroyed and electricity poles flattened, leaving the area in darkness. Residents complained that relief and clearance operations by the administration had not yet begun.

Similarly, Tamulpur also reported heavy damage. Huge trees blocked key roads, including the Tamulpur–Udalguri and Rangia–Bhutan routes, severely affecting transportation. Several electricity poles were damaged, disrupting power supply. Local residents, along with forest department staff, were seen clearing fallen trees to reopen roadways.

The storm’s impact has left thousands across Assam struggling without electricity, shelter, or basic connectivity. Restoration work is expected to take several days, with officials yet to fully assess the scale of the damage.

Also Read: Potholes Ravage Road in Assam's Bilasipara Just Six Months After Construction