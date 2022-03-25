Storm Lashes parts of Assam, 1 Dead in Golaghat

One person dies in Kamarbandha in Assam’s Golaghat district after heavy rain accompanied with strong winds lashed parts of the state on Friday.

The person has been identified as Hem Bora who was a resident of Gossaigaon.

According to reports, Bora was taking shelter beneath a banyan tree during the thunderstorm.

The giant tree was uprooted by the heavy winds and fell upon Bora leading to his death on the spot.

The incident took place at the Titabor-Golaghat highway.

It may be mentioned that winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph lashed parts of Assam on Friday afternoon damaging several houses, shops and uprooting trees in many places.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that similar weather condition would prevail for the next two days across the state.

