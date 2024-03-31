IMD Issues Orange & Yellow Alerts as NE Braces for Enhanced Rainfall Activity

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised concerns across the Northeast region by issuing orange and yellow alerts, foreseeing intensified rainfall activity over the next five days.
The current meteorological scenario reveals a cyclonic circulation hovering above North East Assam at 1.5 km above mean sea level. This atmospheric setup, coupled with moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal towards the northeastern region due to Southerly/Southwesterly winds at lower levels, indicates a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in many to most places.
Isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall are also anticipated, accompanied by light to moderate thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph.
In Guwahati city, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecasted a partly cloudy sky with occasional spells of rain or thundershowers from day 1 i.e today, persisting till day 4 (April 3). On the 5th day (April 4), the RMC predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the city, followed by increased rainfall on Day 6 (April 5) and Day 7 (April 6).
Residents and authorities in the affected areas are advised to stay updated with weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks associated with the anticipated rainfall and thunderstorm activity.
Probable Impacts
· Visibility may become poor due to intense spell of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
· Temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees leading to increased travel time.
· Partial damages to kutcha houses and huts.
· Possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to Heavy rainfall/landslides.
· Heavy rainfall may damage the crops in the maturity stage.
· Take appropriate shalter during thunderstorms and lightning activites
Actions suggested
· Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
· Avoid staying in vulnerable structure.
· Provide proper drainage in the cropped field if heavy rainfall is expected.
· Propping of the vegetable pandals recommended.
· Be Updated.