Storm Wrecks Havoc Across Tinsukia, Trees Uprooted, Cars Damaged

After Dibrugarh district in Upper Assam, a major storm ravaged the Tinsukia district, damaging several homes in the district on Monday evening.

According to a source, storm damage was widespread at various locations in the district, with trees uprooted and downed on power lines, resulting in power outages lasting several hours.

A huge tree in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner was also uprooted.

Meanwhile, an ongoing mobile theatre show reportedly got halted during a sudden storm. The incident was reported at Chaliha Nagar of Tinsukia town.

So far no casualties have been reported in the district.

Hours before a massive thunderstorm lashed Dibrugarh district of Assam, leading to massive destruction of property.

The thunderstorm disrupted normal life in the district and caused severe damage to houses and other properties.

Many huge trees and electric posts were uprooted at different places of the district.

After the storm, an electric post uprooted and collapsed on a vehicle in front of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). As a result, the car was severely damaged.

Moreover, most places in the district are now reeling under power cuts post the thunderstorm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its last report alerted light to moderate rainfall activity at many places over Arunachal Pradesh and at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram and Tripura till March 27.

Last Thursday, Guwahati city witnessed a sudden spell of a torrential downpour for about one-and-half hours, catching people by surprise.

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several localities in the city, specially the Chandmari, Rajghar, Anil Nagar, and Nabin Nagar areas.

Although the water receded once the rain stopped.