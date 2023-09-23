“Struggle Has No End, With More Success, You Have More Struggle”: Imtiaz at The Conclave 2023

While speaking about human struggle in the final session of ‘The Conclave 2023’, renowned Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali stated that people think that struggle is limited for some time which ends, but, it doesn’t end.
“Struggle will never end. Moreover, success has nothing to do with struggle. In fact, if you have more success in life then you have more struggles. Struggle will always be there and you have to enjoy it and use it. If I speak about myself, the struggle is still there in my life and nothing has changed,” said Imtiaz during the conversation with Pratidin Time Managing Director Smitakshi B Goswami in New Delhi today.
When asked about how Imtiaz drew a lot of female attention on the sets and how Deepika Padukone got close to him while shooting Love Aaj Kal, leaving Ranbir Kapoor a little annoyed, Imtiaz reacted saying, “The lady you spoke of is highly unreliable person so never believe anything she says. Deepika is a very close friend of mine and so as Ranbir. She constantly used to play a joke about me, the fact that I wasn't paying attention to her, and was chatting without some other lady on the set. This was a drama between us while we were shooting. I did a film with Deepika before I did a film with Ranbir, so apparently, she use to go and tell him about me while I was shooting with her. May be Ranbir had thought like- “Who the hell is this guy”, let me also meet him and then of course I met Ranbir and we did films together. Both are my close friends, despite the fact that they are in the world of glamour; both of them are true artistes. We really enjoyed working together, especially when three of us got the chance to work together in Tamasha.”
Meanwhile, speaking about the nature of artites who are in the field of glamour, Ali mentioned that he had not met any artiste in his life who had thrown tantrums without a specific reason.
“The actual pain or struggle of actors or actresses who are popular often doesn’t get recognized by people and sometimes by unit members. An actor has to look in a certain way; he also has to be in a certain frame of mind because he is in front of the camera. He has to do that extra thing as he bares the responsibility, even if he or she is tired while shooting. Actors need to be loved and protected, they also has to be understood as their work is very difficult,” said Imtiaz.
He also mentioned that life of Deepika Padukone is tougher than anyone inside the room here in The Conclave 2023 on a daily working basis.
“She used to get up very early in the morning, do exercise regime, do the makeup regime, change 20 costumes a day, try to look good, feel fresh, so it is very tough,” added Imtiaz.