“Struggle Has No End, With More Success, You Have More Struggle”: Imtiaz at The Conclave 2023

When asked about how Imtiaz drew a lot of female attention on the sets and how Deepika Padukone got close to him while shooting Love Aaj Kal, leaving Ranbir Kapoor a little annoyed, Imtiaz reacted saying, “The lady you spoke of is highly unreliable person so never believe anything she says. Deepika is a very close friend of mine and so as Ranbir. She constantly used to play a joke about me, the fact that I wasn't paying attention to her, and was chatting without some other lady on the set. This was a drama between us while we were shooting. I did a film with Deepika before I did a film with Ranbir, so apparently, she use to go and tell him about me while I was shooting with her. May be Ranbir had thought like- “Who the hell is this guy”, let me also meet him and then of course I met Ranbir and we did films together. Both are my close friends, despite the fact that they are in the world of glamour; both of them are true artistes. We really enjoyed working together, especially when three of us got the chance to work together in Tamasha.”