The Conclave 2023: What Inspired Renowned Bollywood Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to Make Films

During an interview session with Smitakshi B Goswami, Managing Director, Pratidin Time, Imtiaz Ali said, “A person who is in the field of arts cannot be physically rooted, he or she have to be anywhere. While, you belong to everywhere, somehow I enjoy the fact that I belong to one place and that is Jamshedpur. I feel Jamshedpur might be the best place in the country or even in the world to be raised because it is a small place which has Indian value system of a small place and where everybody knows each other. There are a lot of exposures there, there are two golf courses in the town, there are multitudes of swimming pools, horse riding ranges. People from Jamshedpur are very well-developed in everything and also it is a very cosmopolitan town because it was built by the Tatas. Because of the factories, people from all corners came there for work. There are a lot people from Northeast India, East India, South India, so many categories of people were there. It was very diverse.”