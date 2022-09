A school student attacked his teacher with a machete in Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday.

The terrible incident occurred at Tingalibam Primary School in Sonari.

The teacher, identified as Tulsi Handique, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been lodged in connection to the attack and arrested the accused, identified as Munu Praja.