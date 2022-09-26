10 Dead after Bus Falls into Gorge in Himachal, Several Injured

10 tourists including three students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Varanasi were killed after a traveller bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Monday.

Meanwhile, 10 others were injured in the accident that took place at around 8:30 pm on Sunday in Ghiyaghi in Banjar subdivision.

The injured were first taken to Banjar hospital from where they have been referred to Kullu regional hospital for treatment after being given first aid.

The Banjar MLA Banjar Surender Shourie thanked the district administration and the locals for carrying out the rescue operations despite the darkness.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur, who hails from the state, expressed grief over the incident.