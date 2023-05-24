Assam: Student Dies After Being Hit by Bus in Tamulpur

In a tragic incident, a student died after being hit by a speedy bus in Assam’s Tamulpur on Wednesday morning while she was on her way to the tuition on Wednesday morning.
The unfortunate incident was reported in Dwarkuchi area where the student of Class 10 was on her way to tuition class when a bus, bearing the registration number AS25 AC 5970, hit her. She died on the spot, sources informed.
Meanwhile, the infuriated locals blocked the Rangia-Bhutan National Highway after the tragic incident not allowing the police and authorities to take the body.
The deceased’s relative speaking to the media said, “She is my niece and a student of Class 10. Today morning, she was on her way to tuition when the bus hit her. She died on the spot.”
Earlier on Tuesday, in an incident that took place on National Highway 38 at Bogapani in Digboi, a head-on collision occurred between a truck and a Maruti van, resulting in the death of the van's driver.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the Maruti van was completely crushed. The accident had left a woman and a child in critical condition, adding to the devastation caused by the collision.