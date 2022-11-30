Another Student Leader Arrested in Dibrugarh University Ragging Case

Another accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident was arrested on Tuesday night.

The arrested student leader has been identified is Subhrajit Baruah.

He was arrested from Tingkhong in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Baruah was on the run after his name was involved in the ragging incident of Dibrugarh University student Anand Sarma.

Meanwhile, a total of 22 students from the university have been rusticated for their alleged involvement in the ragging case.

Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging on Sunday.

The victim student Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

The Dibrugarh Police detained three senior students in connection to the ragging incident on Sunday night.

The students detained in connection with the case were Simanta Hazarika, Niranjan Thakur and Pranjit Baruah, all resident students of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel.