Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Multiple Flights to Expand Connectivity to NE

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated multiple flights to expand air connectivity to northeastern region.

Enhanced connectivity in the northeastern region of India will help boost tourism and trade in the region and contribute to the economic development of the states.

The Itanagar-Mumbai flight via Kolkata will be operated by IndiGo. The flight operation started on November 28.

Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Ziro flight operated by Alliance Air started on November 29.

The Dibrugarh-Itanagar-Pasighat flight also operated by Alliance Air began on November 30.

In his inaugural address, Scindia said that previous governments used to give hope, but nothing was being implemented. In the last eight years, the Modi government has prioritised the Northeastern states unprecedentedly.

It is the vision of the Prime Minster to provide air connectivity to each corner of the country and we are working in collaboration with each state to materialize it. Not only the major cities but the advanced landing grounds in the remote areas of tier 2 and tier 3 cities will also be connected.

Jyotiraditya Scindia appreciated the state government of Arunachal Pradesh for reducing the VAT on ATF and said that it has resulted in a rapid increase in air connectivity.

He assured that not only in the major cities but advanced landing grounds in remote areas will also be connected. He also assured that Vijay Nagar, Mechuka, and Tuting are under development and will be connected soon.

General (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd.) MoS for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, MoS for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Arunachal Pradesh's Minister of Civil Aviation, Tourism and Transport Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao were among the distinguished guests present at the inauguration.