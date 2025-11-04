Students Allege Harassment at Asian Institute of Paramedical Sciences

Allegations of harassment against female students have once again surfaced at the Asian Institute of Paramedical Sciences, raising serious concerns about the institution’s conduct. Former and current students have accused the institute of long-standing unethical practices, including coercing students into inappropriate activities in exchange for personal favours or for access to exam materials prior to official distribution.

Sources claim that such practices have been ongoing at the institution for several years, despite its affiliation with the Tribal Development Board, under which students receive significant financial support from both central and state governments, amounting to crores of rupees for educational purposes.

In response to the latest incident, a high-level administrative meeting was held at the institute on Tuesday. Students reportedly expressed multiple grievances about the administration’s long-standing neglect of their complaints. Many students have now stated that they no longer wish to continue their studies at the institution and are demanding the option to transfer to other reputed educational establishments with better standards.

Bir Samunda, also known as Subhash Tirkey, Vice Chairman of the Tribal Development Board, stated: “We are taking this matter very seriously. Legal action has already been initiated against the accused. The guilty will be punished, and we have full faith in the law. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., we will hold discussions at the Board’s headquarters in Lakhimpur with students and tribal student organisations to address all complaints and grievances raised by the students. Appropriate measures will be taken, keeping in mind the educational future of the students.”

Authorities have assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated, and steps will be taken to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.

