Sheikh Hasina Recalls India’s Contribution in Bangladesh Liberation War

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina embarked on a four-day visit to India and highlighted the friendship between the two nations.

Sheikh Hasina was welcomed at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi where she was accorded a tri-services guard of honour. She will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi later in the day.

Speaking with the media, Sheikh Hasina said, "India is our friend. Whenever I come to India, it's pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other."

Also Read: Guwahati: Basistha Police Bust Fake Certificates Racket, Arrest 4

"I hope that it'll be a very fruitful discussion and our main aim to develop economically and also fulfil the basic needs of our people - that we will be able to do. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So, we always do that," she added as reported by India Today.

Sheikh Hasina said that the main focus of the bilateral talks with PM Modi would be on the development of people, poverty alleviation, and the economy.

"With all these issues, I feel our two countries work together so that people not only in India and Bangladesh but across South Asia can get better lives. That's our main focus," she said.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in Delhi on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Hasina on Monday evening.

During her stay, Sheikh Hasina will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.