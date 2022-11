At least 13 students suddenly fainted during a school function in Assam’s Duliajan on Monday.

According to sources, they were attending Annual Talent Development Week function at Tingrai Jatiya Vidyalaya when these 13 students suddenly fainted.

The fainted students were immediately rushed to Tengakhat Model Hospital.

Later, they were referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for further treatment.

However, the exact cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained.