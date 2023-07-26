Sub-Committee On Implementation Of Assam Accord To Submit Report Soon: Atul Bora

Assam cabinet minister for implementation of Assam Accord, Atul Bora on Wednesday said that the sub-committee formed to look into the implementation will submit its report very soon.
Speaking at the end of a meeting today, Atul Bora informed that the last sub-committee meeting was held on June 16 this year.
He said, “Today we had detailed discussions on the implementation of the Assam Accord. We had sought a written list of advice from the AASU (All Assam Students’ Union) on this matter. AASU had obliged and provided us with the same on February 1.”
Meanwhile, the minister accepted that the implementation had moved very slowly over the past months. “Due to different unforeseeable reasons, our discussions took longer than they were supposed. We will be submitting our report shortly,” said Atul Bora.
He further said, “We have taken the decision to submit our report within one month. “
Moreover, speaking about the trust set up for the people killed during the Assam agitation movement, known as “Assam Movement” or “Assam Andolan”, Bora said, “Earlier we had set up a trust of Rs 5 crores for the martyrs of Assam Movement. Now, the Chief Minister has increased the amount to Rs 10 crores.”
Furthermore, the cabinet minister also revealed that one of the demands of the student body was also the delimitation process.