Sub-Inspector Arrested on Bribery Charges in Assam's Baksa

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption arrested the Sub-Inspector of Barama Police Station in Assam’s Baksa district on bribery charges.
According to sources, the Sub-Inspector identified as Subal Ch. Roy had demanded Rs 2000 as bribe from the complainant for releasing his motorcycle and for providing him the police report.
However, unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption for taking necessary legal action against Subal Ch. Roy.
Accordingly, on October 3 (Thursday), a trap was laid by a team from the Anti-Corruption cell near the Barama Police Station where Roy was caught red handed soon after he accepted Rs 2000 as demanded bribe from the complainant in a hotel adjacent to the Police Station.
The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly, in presence of independent witnesses.
In this connection, a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 03/10/2024 vide ACB P.S, Case No. 75/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.
On finding sufficient evidence against the Sub-inspector, he has been arrested in connection with the case.