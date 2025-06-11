Subansiri Spillway Shock: Wall Collapse Raises Alarm

A major structural issue has been reported at the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project, raising serious safety concerns ahead of its commissioning. The incident has occurred at Block No. 6 of the main dam.

According to reliable sources within the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), a portion of the guard wall at the spillway has collapsed due to intense water pressure from the Subansiri River. Technically, NHPC officials have termed the issue as a failure of the "spillway lip."

There are apprehensions that the base floor of the spillway near Gate No. 6 may also have sustained damage. The development poses a significant technical challenge for NHPC, which is already racing against time to begin power generation from the project.

Sources further revealed that visuals from May 31 and June 10 inspections clearly indicate signs of the structural fault. Experts believe this could be an early warning of a more serious risk to the integrity of the dam.

The Subansiri project, already delayed by years due to environmental and technical concerns, now faces fresh hurdles as NHPC investigates the extent of the damage and prepares for potential remedial measures.

