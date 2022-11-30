Submit Names of Leaders Who Skipped Bharat Jodo Yatra: AICC to APCC

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar has written a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah regarding the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra launched nationwide.

Jitendra Singh, in the letter, has asked the APCC president to produce the list of Congress leaders or office bearers who have not attended the yatra.

The APCC has been asked to produce the list of names by December 15.

The notice from the AICC general secretary read, “I have been joining the Yatra from time to time and have noticed that some APCC office bearers, executive members, DCC/Block President/OBs and leaders are not attending this yatra or have not made any efforts to make this historic yatra success.”

“Kindly prepare a list of such office bearers/executive members/leaders and submit immediately after the yatra ends on 15th of December 2022,” it further read.