Sukanya Das Granted Bail in APSC Cash-for-Job Scam Case
ADCP of the Guwahati Crime Branch, APS Sukanya Das who was arrested in connection to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam was granted bail by a special court on Wednesday, reports said.
In December 2023, Sukanya Das was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police in connection with the scam.
As per reports, some extra answer copies were found in the house of Rakesh Paul, the Chairman of APSC during the house search. Further, forensic examination of the said copies gave positive results alleging it to be written by her.
Sukanya along with a few others ware arrested after a long gap of six years though the APSC scam case was initiated in the year 2017 itself.
The Special Court today granted her bail holding it that her arrest was itself illegal in as much as that the initial chargesheet filed by the investigation authority in the court has shown her as a witness to the said case.
The investigation team before her arrest did not take permission from the court to arrest her or nor did they make any prayer to change her status from witness to accused. The senior council Angshuman Bora appeared on her behalf and argued the case.