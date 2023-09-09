BSF M'laya Foiled Smuggling Attempts of Cattle and Sugar on Indo-Bangla Border

Alert troops of Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya rescued 96 cattle from the international border of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, which were being smuggled from India into Bangladesh on Friday.
Acting on a specific tip-off, a BSF party comprising the 4th and 193rd Battalions of BSF Meghalaya seized 96 cattle within the last 24 hours while they were being transported towards the international boundary by smugglers. When challenged by BSF troops, the smugglers fled away, taking advantage of the undulating terrain, and left the cattle behind.
Meanwhile, in another operation, acting on specific info, troops from 43rd Battalion of the BSF Meghalaya, in a joint operation with Meghalaya Police, intercepted a vehicle near Rongra bordering area, loaded with a huge quantity of sugar intended for smuggling into Bangladesh from the South Garo Hills, Meghalaya.
The driver of the seized vehicle was also apprehended because he could not provide a valid justification regarding the sugar consignment.
The apprehended person along with the seized items was handed over to the concern police station for further legal action.