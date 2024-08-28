Jamaat-e-Islami Seeks New Relations with India, Refutes Allegations of ULFA-I Links

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Bangladesh’s Jamaat-e-Islami, a prominent Islamist party, has issued a strong rebuttal against accusations linking it to separatist groups like the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and allegations of terrorism.
The party’s Ameer, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, addressed these concerns while expressing a desire for improved relations with India.
In a recent statement, Rahman highlighted the negative propaganda targeting Jamaat-e-Islami and its affiliated student organization, Islami Chhatra Shibir. He denounced claims that the party is synonymous with Islamic militancy and terrorism.
"Jamaat-e-Islami and Shibir have been unfairly labeled as symbols of fear and extremism in both domestic and international media," Rahman asserted. "Such propaganda is baseless and misleading."
Rahman underscored Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to peace and lawful conduct, challenging critics to substantiate any claims of terrorism associated with the party. "We categorically deny any involvement in destructive activities. If it is proven that any of our members have engaged in terrorism, we will apologize to the nation and submit ourselves to the law," Rahman declared.
In the same breath, Rahman reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to forging a new, positive relationship with India. Despite historical tensions, the party seeks to move beyond past conflicts and establish a friendly and respectful dialogue with its neighbor.
"We want to build a constructive and amicable relationship with India," Rahman emphasized. "Our goal is not to collaborate with separatist groups but to foster a relationship grounded in mutual respect and cooperation."
The party’s stance comes amid ongoing scrutiny and evolving political dynamics in Bangladesh. Rahman’s remarks reflect Jamaat-e-Islami’s broader strategy to counteract negative perceptions and focus on diplomatic engagement with India.
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has called for a renewed and respectful relationship with India, aiming to rebuild ties that he claims were strained during the 15 and a half years of Sheikh Hasina’s rule.
Earlier, Hasina fled the country on 5 August after resigning as the country's prime minister, and took refuge in India. Shortly after she departed on a military helicopter, thousands of people stormed into her official residence Ganabhaban and the prime minister's office, and many were seen looting whatever they found there.
The Jamaat chief denounced Monday's demonstration inside the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) at Dhaka's Jamuna Future Park.
"I don't think any person with a sound mind can do it. Those who did it cannot be condoned," he stated emphatically.
When his attention was drawn to the demonstrators' slogans like "Indian collaborators, beware," and "We want visas," Shafiqur said their demands have been contradictory.
"How come they are calling some Indian agents, and at the same time asking for Indian visas?"
"We don't like to tag anyone as an agent of a country. We all are citizens of Bangladesh," he said.
"This has not been the only factor," he said when asked to comment on the allegation that India's release of water through Dumboor dam in bordering Tripura state caused the ongoing devastating flood in eastern Bangladesh, especially Feni and Cumilla.
He blamed the worst floods in decades on three factors – excessive rainfall, sudden release of dam water, and lack of forewarning by India.
"It is understood that the release of water was necessary, but India could have warned the lower riparian Bangladesh early. Neighbours must help each other," he said.
Shafiqur Rahman reiterated his party's resolve to maintain communal harmony in Bangladesh. He described how his party leaders and activists guarded Hindu temples, including the Dhakeshwari Mandir in Dhaka, since the fall of the Awami League government.
Referring to recent attacks on temples, Hindu homes, and businesses he said, "We won't say nothing has happened. At the same time, we must say there has been exaggeration."