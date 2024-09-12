Sumi Borah, Tarkik Borah Arrested In Dibrugarh

After 10 days on the run, stock market trading scam accused Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah have been arrested by the Assam Police in Dibrugarh.
Sources indicate that the arrest was made following a directive from IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta. The couple is currently being interrogated by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police.
The Dibrugarh police are expected to hold a press conference this morning, during which further details of the arrest will be disclosed.
Taking to X, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh wrote, “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF. তেওঁলোকৰ বাবে খেল শেষ। অভিনন্দন Team STF.”
(This is a developing story)