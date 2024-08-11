"Sunil Gogoi Evaded to Different State, Footprints Traced": Asserts Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh has revealed that missing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) contractor of Dhakuakhana, Sunil Gogoi has evaded to a different state and is currently seeking refuge there.
While speaking to media persons in Guwahati on Sunday, GP Singh informed that the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has traced footprints of Gogoi at several locations.
The Assam DGP said, “Sunil Gogoi has fled to a different state. The CID has traced his footprints in different locations. Efforts are underway to arrest him.”
GP Singh further stated that Gogoi frequently changes his mobile number, which has caused a hindrance in tracking his exact location.
“The CID has sufficient information about Sunil Gogoi. I have seen that. Though he is using a mobile phone, he keeps changing his number. This is causing certain difficulties in tracing his whereabouts,” GP Singh added.
Earlier, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID Assam, Sanjukta Parashar, who is part of the investigations reassured Pushpa Gogoi, the grieving wife of Sunil Gogoi that her husband, who had been missing, is alive.
Notably, the Lakhimpur police have intensified efforts to apprehend Sunil Gogoi, the prime suspect in the shocking Dhakuakhana murder case involving Jahangir Hussain in June. Following the declaration of Gogoi as absconding, police have also announced a reward for any information leading to his capture.