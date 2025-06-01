What’s Fueling the Sharp Clash Between Shrinkhal and Victor?

What began as a quiet, behind-the-scenes attempt to join the Bir Lachit Sena has now exploded into an ugly public feud. Victor Das — a controversial figure known for his repeated run-ins with the law — has unleashed a vulgar and abusive social media tirade against Shrinkhal Chaliha, the outspoken leader of the Bir Lachit Sena.

In a video laced with obscenities, Das referred to Chaliha as "Pencil" and challenged him to a physical confrontation, triggering widespread outrage. However, this outburst appears to be more than just another act of online provocation. Sources close to the Bir Lachit Sena have revealed a deeper context: a prior association marked by Das's repeated, and ultimately rejected, attempts to gain entry into the organization.

According to internal sources, Das had approached Chaliha multiple times via phone, expressing his desire to join the Sena and even offering to serve as its spokesperson. These overtures were firmly rejected. Chaliha reportedly viewed Das as undisciplined and unfit to represent the organization, eventually blocking his contact. Das’s descent into personal attacks appears to have followed soon after.

The story took a darker turn on June 1, when a video emerged on social media allegedly released by a faction of the Bir Lachit Sena. The footage, now viral, shows Victor Das violently assaulting a young woman. The timing of the video’s release, coinciding with Das’s attack on Chaliha, suggests a calculated response intended to expose Das’s true character and motives. Following the viral spread of the video, police are now actively searching for Victor Das.

This isn’t the first time Victor Das has been embroiled in controversy. Previously jailed for disruptive behavior, Das’s latest social media conduct is being seen as a desperate attempt to regain relevance through provocation. His pattern of erratic behavior — often under the guise of activism or dissent — has drawn criticism from civil society and raised questions about unchecked online aggression.

More broadly, this episode underscores a disturbing trend: the use of digital platforms not for discourse or activism, but for character assassination, ego trips, and viral stunts. It also raises questions about the blurred lines between digital performance and real-world consequences.