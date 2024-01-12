Supreme Court Accepts Special Leave Petition in Dhemaji Bomb Blast Case

Speaking to the media, Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) for State of Assam, Nalin Kohli said, “The incident of Dhemaji Bomb Blast took place on Independence Day i.e. on August 15, 2004. The people who were accused in it were cadres of ULFA at that time or were associated with the organization. The trial went on and finally the trial court held them guilty including of murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment in the year 2019. The persons convicted in the case then appealed this and it went before the Gauhati High Court. In a judgement passed by the Gauhati High Court in July 2023 on certain technical issues the court felt that they should be acquitted and they were acquitted. The Assam government filed a SLP challenging this order of the Gauhati High Court before the Supreme Court. Today, the Supreme Court is pleased to accept the arguments of the state of Assam which was argued by me and my team. The state of Assam’s appeal has been admitted, notice has been issued. The judgement of the Gauhati High Court is under challenge.”