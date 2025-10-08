Supreme Court Notices Procedural Flaws in Shyamkanu Petition Amid Northeast FIRs

The Supreme Court has issued notice on a writ petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, raising concerns over procedural irregularities and the handling of multiple investigations in Assam and other northeastern states.

Background:

Shyamkanu Mahanta launched a legal campaign to protect himself after his name became linked to the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg. Acting on a request from the Assam government and anticipating stricter action from the central authorities, Shyamkanu initiated proceedings from Malaysia on 29 September 2025. He filed a petition through attorney Chang Meei Ki in Johor Baharu, Malaysia, listing the central government and other organizations as respondents. While the people of Assam were mourning Zubeen’s death, Shyamkanu was abroad seeking legal protection for himself.

The petition alleges that the application was wrongly filed as a “writing application” instead of a “transfer application” and cites previous Supreme Court cases, including Rhea Chakraborty v. State of Bihar (Sushant Singh Rajput Case), which highlighted the dangers of media trials, biased investigations, and political interference affecting public discourse and fair trial rights.

Shyamkanu’s affidavit lists addresses in Guwahati and Malaysia but does not clarify his actual location. He claims mandated procedures for online submissions via the embassy were not followed.

The petition highlights over 54 FIRs registered across Assam and other northeastern states, handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under CID PS Case No. 18 of 2025. Shyamkanu contends he has been falsely implicated without evidence, facing multiple raids on his Guwahati residence and freezing of family bank accounts.

He seeks transfer of the investigation to a central agency like the CBI or NIA, preservation of crucial evidence from Singapore, and protection of his life and liberty amid public outrage fueled by social media campaigns such as #justiceforzubeen.

The Supreme Court has previously emphasized, in cases like Rhea Chakraborty and Priyanshi Kandpal v. Union of India, that false implications and media trials can endanger fair investigations and the rights of the accused under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Shyamkanu, a prominent cultural organizer behind events like the Northeast Festival in Delhi, Bangkok, Singapore, and Assam’s Rongali Festival, urges the Court to ensure a neutral, unbiased investigation and prevent further harassment.