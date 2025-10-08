When Faith Turns Its Back: Why the Gosai Samaj Expelled the 'Mahantas'

In a significant development, the Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj has announced the expulsion of Shyamkanu Mahanta, son of the late Leela Mahanta and Nirupama Mahanta of Sri Sri Borkhat Par Satra in Sivasagar, along with his family.

In its statement, the organisation alleged that Shyamkanu Mahanta was among the prime conspirators in the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. The Samaj stated that the decision followed widespread community outrage and growing resentment over the alleged involvement of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

The Samaj also expelled Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta, daughter of former Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, and her family, citing a controversial video released by her during the Bihu festival. The video, the organisation claimed, was “unacceptable under any circumstances” and amounted to a violation of Assamese cultural and moral values.

“Despite filing a complaint with the local police station, no action has been taken so far,” said Debendra Nath Mahanta, President of the Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj. “The actions were deeply disrespectful and hurtful to the sentiments of the community. The Sadou Asom Gosai Samaj strongly condemns such behaviour and has formally barred the involved families from any future association with the community,” he added.

The organisation stated that the decision was taken collectively and that the expelled families would have no further social or religious association with the Gosai community in the future.

The move marks one of the strongest public actions by a religious and cultural body in the wake of ongoing public outrage surrounding the circumstances of Zubeen Garg’s untimely death.

