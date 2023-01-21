Surendra Kumar Posted as ADGP of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Branch

In a reshuffle in the department of Assam Police, IPS officer Surendra Kumar has been promoted and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti Corruption) from Inspector General of Police (V&AC) on Saturday.

In a notice issued by the Government of Assam read, “In continuation of this Department’s earlier Notification No.HMA.145/2022/373 (eCF No. 212242) dated 11/01/2023 and in the interest of public service, Shri Surendra Kumar, IPS (RR-1998), Inspector General of Police (V&AC), Assam and Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam is transferred and posted as Addl. Director General of Police (V&AC), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri G. P. Singh, IPS.”

“Shri G.P. Singh, IPS (RR-1991) is hereby relieved from the Directorate, Vigilance &Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati,” it added.

Meanwhile, the following has been transferred and posted in different sub-departments within the police department: