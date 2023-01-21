Surendra Kumar Posted as ADGP of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Branch

In a reshuffle in the department of Assam Police, IPS officer Surendra Kumar has been promoted and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Vigilance and Anti Corruption) from Inspector General of Police (V&AC) on Saturday.
In a notice issued by the Government of Assam read, “In continuation of this Department’s earlier Notification No.HMA.145/2022/373 (eCF No. 212242) dated 11/01/2023 and in the interest of public service, Shri Surendra Kumar, IPS (RR-1998), Inspector General of Police (V&AC), Assam and Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam is transferred and posted as Addl. Director General of Police (V&AC), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri G. P. Singh, IPS.”
“Shri G.P. Singh, IPS (RR-1991) is hereby relieved from the Directorate, Vigilance &Anti-Corruption, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati,” it added.
Meanwhile, the following has been transferred and posted in different sub-departments within the police department:
IPS Satya Raj Hazarika, Deputy Inspector General of Police (CR), Diphu has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, BTAD, Kokrajhar.
IPS Jitmol Doley, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Railway), Guwahati has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (MPC), Ulubari.
IPS Arabinda Kalita, Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd. Rehabari has been substantively posted as Inspector General of Police, BI (EO), Srimantapur for the pupose of drawal of salary and other allowances only. He will also continue to function as MD, Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd until further notice as per the notification.
IPS Imdabul Hussain Bora, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Security), Kahilipara has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Security).
IPS Devojyoti Mukherjee, Deputy Inspector General of Police (V&AC), Srimantapur has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (CR), Nagaon.
IPS Anurag Agarwal, Inspector General of Police (T&AP), Assam has been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police Grade in Above Super Time Scale-I of IPS in level 15 of the Pay Matrix and transferred and posted as Addl. Director General of Police (T&AP).