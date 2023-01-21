‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’ Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he doesn’t know anything about Shah Rukh Khan or his movie ‘Pathaan’.

While commenting on the protest in Guwahati, he said, “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan.”

He urged the residents of Assam of to watch Assamese film Dr Bezbarua- Part 2 will be released shortly.

Speaking on the Bollywood’s Badshah, he said, “Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order have been violated and a case has been filed.”

Last night, Bajrang Dal in Narengi took to streets and burnt down posters of Pathaan movie.

On the other hand, the movie made a huge record at selling tickets in the state ahead of its release.