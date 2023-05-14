Suspected Cops Caught Extorting Money from Truck Drivers Along Assam-Bengal Border

A few suspected police, wearing inappropriate uniforms without nameplates, were caught extorting money from truck drivers entering Assam from West Bengal in the Srirampur area under Kokrajhar district, reports emerged Sunday.
The exclusive visuals of the said incident were caught on camera by the Pratidin Time satellite channel.
In the visuals, the people, suspected to be police although they were wearing inappropriate uniforms without any nameplates on them, put barricades on the road and if the driver refuses to give money, they wouldn’t allow them to enter Assam.
Upon asking as to why they were extorting money illegally, the suspected police refuted allegations of extortion and claimed that the truck drivers themselves handed over the money to them.
Further on not having a nameplate on their uniform, one of the police said, “I had to change my uniform and rush to work so forgot to take out the nameplate from my other uniform and put on today.”
It is alleged that the police would inspect the trucks of those drivers who refuse to pay them money and later are not allowed to enter Assam while those who pay them without any hesitation, their vehicles are not checked and easily get access to enter the state.
Earlier in the month of March, when negotiations were underway on a truce between the central government and the Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO), businessmen at Gossaigaon’s Gurufela Bazar under Kokrajhar district, were facing extortion threats through text messages (Mobile SMS).
As per reports, as many as 10 businessmen were allegedly being threatened to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh within the next 10 days from the date they received the text message.
The extortion demand was believed to have been made in the name of KLO from Bangladesh.
Speaking to the media, one of the businessmen said, “We have received extortion threats in the name of KLO from Bangladesh. We have been asked to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh within next 10 days. There are around 10 businessmen who are supposed to have received the text messages. There might be more businessmen who have received the same SMS, But, I am not sure.”
After finding no other way, the businessmen approached the Assam police for their help and security.
“I have informed the matter to the Hiren Ch. Nath, IGP (SB), Assam Police, Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police and Additional Superintendent of police,” added another businessman.