Suspected Cops Caught Extorting Money from Truck Drivers Along Assam-Bengal Border

The extortion demand was believed to have been made in the name of KLO from Bangladesh.

Speaking to the media, one of the businessmen said, “We have received extortion threats in the name of KLO from Bangladesh. We have been asked to pay an amount of Rs 5 lakh within next 10 days. There are around 10 businessmen who are supposed to have received the text messages. There might be more businessmen who have received the same SMS, But, I am not sure.”