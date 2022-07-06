Suspected Thief Injured In Police Firing In Assam's Kokrajhar

A suspected thief was injured in police firing in Assam’s Kokrajhar district when he allegedly tried to snatch the service gun of a police official.

The man was hospitalized following the incident. He was shot in the leg.

According to police, the accused was taken to Balajan Tiniali of the district to recover a snatched bag on Tuesday night.

"While returning, he tried to snatch the pistol of one officer and ran away. Though he was asked to stop, he didn't pay heed. With no option left, the police team fired one round injuring him on a leg," a police official said.

With this, altogether 54 people have been killed and at least 140 others injured in police action while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking the personnel since the formation of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam last year.

On June 20, the state government had informed the Gauhati High Court in an affidavit that "no extra-judicial killing" has taken place in the state.