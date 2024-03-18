Suspended ACS Officer Reinstated To Service In Assam

A suspended ACS officer was reinstated into service after the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell reportedly failed to file a case report within the stipulated time.
An official order from the Department of Personnel, Government of Assam dated March 16, informed that ACS officer Saibar Rahman, who was suspended in 2021 after the vigilance cell opened an investigation against him and subsequently arrested him.
There were three cases numbered 3/21, 5/21, and 7/21 of Gaon Bura scam, misuse of government funds and accumulating wealth beyond legal sources of income, respectively, against Saibar Rahman filed by the CM Vigilance Cell, however, the charges did not materialize and he was released from jail.
"Without prejudice to the departmental proceedings and criminal proceedings drawn up against Shri Saibar Rahman, ACS (DR-2002), who was placed under suspension vide Notification No.AAP.108/2021/4 dated 10.09.2021, is hereby re-instated in service," the order read.
The ACS officer has been posted as the deputy secretary of Science, Technology and Climate Change department, Government of Assam. "On reinstatement in service, Shri Saibar Rahman, ACS is posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Science, Technology and Climate Change Department with effect from the date of taking over charge," the order mentioned.
However, no questions emerge as to why there was no departmental inquiry into the misdeeds and why the top officials of the CM Vigilance Cell failed to submit a case report within the stipulated time.