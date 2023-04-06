Assam: Suspended IAS Officer Questioned Over Rs 105 Cr Pilferage

In a major development, suspended IAS officer Sewali Devi Sharma is currently being questioned by the Chief Minister's Monitoring Cell in relation to a major embezzlement case. The interrogation has been ongoing since 10 am today at the vigilance office.

Sewali Devi Sharma has been accused of embezzling a staggering amount of Rs 105 crore. This is a significant amount of public funds and the allegations against her are extremely serious.

The officer is not the only one being questioned in this case. Several other education officers and employees are also being interrogated by the authorities. The investigation is ongoing and it is expected to shed more light on the nature of the embezzlement and the extent of the involvement of other individuals.

The Chief Minister's Monitoring Cell is taking this matter very seriously and has promised to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to uncover the truth. The authorities are determined to hold all those responsible for the embezzlement accountable for their actions.

It is worth noting that Sewali Devi Sharma was suspended from her position as an IAS officer several weeks ago in relation to this case. The suspension was a clear indication that the authorities were taking the matter seriously and were determined to get to the bottom of it.

The investigation is ongoing and it remains to be seen what further developments will come to light. However, this is clearly a major case of alleged embezzlement and it is imperative that those responsible are held accountable for their actions. The authorities will undoubtedly be working tirelessly to ensure that justice is done and that the public funds in question are recovered.

It is to be mentioned that Sewali opened five bank accounts without the approval of the Government of Assam during her tenure as Executive Chairman cum Director, SCERT.