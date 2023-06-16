Suspension of Ferry Services Leaves Passengers Stranded in Assam’s Dhubri

An announcement regarding the suspension of ferry services between Dhubri to South Salmara Mankachar districts of Assam left thousands of passengers stranded on Friday.
The South Salmara Mankachar distrcit administration on Thursday issued an order to suspend ferry services between Dhubri and South Salmara Mankachar till June 19 (Monday) in view of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.
As per sources, thousands of people from South Salmara arrived on the Dhubri side by ferry on Friday morning. However, the district administration reportedly obstructed the people from travelling back due to the inclement weather conditions.
As a result of this, passengers were stranded at the Jugomaya Parghat in Dhubri leading to a huge uproar and anger between the people.
The ferry owners have alleged that though the order was issued by the district administration on Thursday, they received it today.
The order was issued after the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati had predicted heavy rainfall in the two districts.