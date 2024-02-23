‘Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System’ Rolled Out in Kaziranga National Park

A first-of-its-kind ‘Swachhta Green Leaf Rating System’ in the North East was successfully rolled out in Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Thursday.
The initiative was inaugurated by Smt. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti in the presence of dignitaries from Central and State governments and different hotel, resort, and homestay owners rendering their services to the tourists at the Kaziranga National Park.
An interactive and orientation session was also held regarding the adoption of safe sanitation practices in the tourism sector as a part of this rating system and to create awareness about its significance in promoting sustainable tourism practices within KNP.
In the interactive session, Secretary DDWS also emphasized the need for awareness among people on the importance of Faecal Sludge management, Solid Waste and greywater management. Some of the hotel owners raised questions about the lack of proper infrastructure to support their needs in managing waste.
In reply, the district administration informed the gathering about the existing infrastructure of Material Recovery Facility under Bokakhat Municipal Board (BMB) to treat various types of solid waste, and the prevalent system of collection of solid waste from resorts and hotels through waste collection vehicles.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary PHED cum MD Jal Jeevan Mission,Assam and Commissioner, P&RD cum Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission(Grameen), Assam; District Commissioner, Golaghat, District Commissioner, Nagaonalong with State and local district administration officials.
About Swachhta Green Leaf Rating System
The ‘Swachhata Green Leaf Rating System’ was jointly initiated on 14 December 2023by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Under this rating system, hotels, resorts and homestays will self-assess their existing sanitation related infrastructure and will submit their ratings to the local administration. The district administration will then verify the details and will certify 1, 3 and 5 Green Leaf ratings to these hotels and resort owners based on marks obtained by them.