Assam

Swapna Bania Appointed as Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President; Angoorlata Deka Relieved

Swapna Bania previously served as the vice president of the BJP's SC Morcha.
Swapna Bania Appointed as Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President; Angoorlata Deka Relieved
Swapna Bania Appointed as Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President; Angoorlata Deka Relieved
Pratidin Time

Angoorlata Deka was relieved from the post of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president. Accordingly, Swapna Bania has been appointed as the new state BJP Mahila Morcha president.

Swapna Bania previously served as the vice president of the BJP's SC Morcha.

Simultaneously, Angoorlata Deka addressed the public via social media, indicating that her resignation was the result of presenting her personal obligations to the party. Deka expressed gratitude for the party's decision, emphasizing that it was due to personal duties. The outgoing president expressed her heartfelt congratulations to Swapna Bania, the newly appointed Mahila Morcha State President, in her statement.

Official notification by the BJP
Official notification by the BJP

On the other hand, Ratan Rai has been appointed as the Chirang district unit BJP president, while, Debojit Barkalita has been appointed as the Bilasipara BJP unit president.

Swapna Bania Appointed as Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President; Angoorlata Deka Relieved
Major Schism Evident! Over 300 AASU Members Join BJP
Assam BJP
BJP Mahila Morcha

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/swapna-bania-appointed-as-assam-bjp-mahila-morcha-president-angoorlata-deka-relieved
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com