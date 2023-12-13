Swapna Bania Appointed as Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President; Angoorlata Deka Relieved

Swapna Bania previously served as the vice president of the BJP's SC Morcha.

Simultaneously, Angoorlata Deka addressed the public via social media, indicating that her resignation was the result of presenting her personal obligations to the party. Deka expressed gratitude for the party's decision, emphasizing that it was due to personal duties. The outgoing president expressed her heartfelt congratulations to Swapna Bania, the newly appointed Mahila Morcha State President, in her statement.