Swapna Bania Appointed as Assam BJP Mahila Morcha President; Angoorlata Deka Relieved

Angoorlata Deka was relieved from the post of Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president. Accordingly, Swapna Bania has been appointed as the new state BJP Mahila Morcha president.
Swapna Bania previously served as the vice president of the BJP's SC Morcha.
Simultaneously, Angoorlata Deka addressed the public via social media, indicating that her resignation was the result of presenting her personal obligations to the party. Deka expressed gratitude for the party's decision, emphasizing that it was due to personal duties. The outgoing president expressed her heartfelt congratulations to Swapna Bania, the newly appointed Mahila Morcha State President, in her statement.
On the other hand, Ratan Rai has been appointed as the Chirang district unit BJP president, while, Debojit Barkalita has been appointed as the Bilasipara BJP unit president.