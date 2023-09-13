World Suicide Prevention Week: NHM Assam Conducts Interactive Session on Mental Health

The 10th of September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day worldwide each year and to mark the occasion, the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) under National Health Mission, Assam is carrying out various activities to spread awareness about Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in all the districts of Assam.
In this regard the Mental Health Programme Unit at the State headquarters had organized an interactive session at Phanidhar Datta Hall, Guwahati University in collaboration with the Department of Sociology.
Dr. Prakash Barman, State Consultant of NMHP, Dr Nabin Bhuyan, Consultant TELE-MANAS, Dr. Ranjan Kakati, Director of Students Welfare, Dr. Shabeena Yasmin Saikia, Head of the Department – Sociology, Guwahati University among others was present at the event. During the interactive session many issues regarding Mental Health and Suicide Prevention were discussed and insights shared.
All the attendees were of the opinion that it is the need of the hour to talk and spread awareness regarding Mental Health, Mental illness, Stress and its management in today's fast paced changing lifestyle.
The participants in the event were also apprised regarding the toll free helpline number 14416 -TeleMANAS, for any Mental Health issues including suicide.
The students welcomed the initiative and this was iterated by their feedback which conveyed that the interaction helped in better understanding of their psychological health.
It is mentionable here that such interactive events have already been conducted at Handique Girls College and Dispur College recently. The NMHP unit in all districts are also conducting awareness meetings in schools and colleges.