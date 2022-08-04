Swine Fever Outbreak Continues in Assam’s Golaghat

Around 10 pigs have died due to African swine fever in Singphura village of Golaghat district in Assam on Thursday.

Few days back, as many as 100 pigs died in Barakshari in Golaghat.

Pig farmers are worried regarding the issue faced in the district. They alleged the authorities of the Animal Husbandry Department for not taking any steps for the crisis.

Earlier, swine fever was detected at Bhogali Pathar village in Dibrugarh district. According to reports, all pigs within a km radius of the epicenter were buried.

Dibrugarh animal husbandry and veterinary officer, Dr Himandu Bikash Barua said, “We first declared the area up to 1 km as infected. According to the rules, we've killed and buried all the pigs in the infected area. Simultaneously, we have also sanitised the entire area.”