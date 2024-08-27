Tai Ahom Leader Detained in Sonari for Putting Up Controversial Posters

The central president of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad Assam (TAYPA), Vijay Rajkonwar was detained by Sonari police on Tuesday after being caught putting up controversial posters in the area.
The posters, which read, "Illegal Miya-Muslims soon leave Upper Assam," prompted immediate action from the local police.
Speaking to reporters before his detention, Rajkonwar explained the group's stance on multiple issues, including the import of fish and vegetables from certain regions of Assam. He claimed that fish traders from Nagaon had decided to stop supplying fish to Upper Assam. In response, Rajkonwar welcomed the decision, alleging that fish from Nagaon were treated with chemicals like urea, which he said had caused serious health issues among the indigenous people of Upper Assam.
"We have halted the import of fish from Nagaon to protect our people from falling ill due to the use of harmful chemicals," Rajkonwar stated. He added that the suspension also extended to vegetables from Kharupetia, claiming that excessive use of fertilizers there had similarly affected the health of the local population. "From today, no vegetables from Kharupetia will be allowed in our region," he added.
Furthermore, the TAYPA had issued a seven-day ultimatum to what he referred to as "illegal Muslims and Miya communities" to leave Upper Assam. "If they don't, we will use everything in our power to drive them away," he warned, intensifying the gravity of the situation.
Rajkonwar was detained by Sonari police while placing the posters in various locations, and police acted swiftly to prevent any potential unrest.